PHI Token (PHI) Market Capitalization Reaches $252,152.28

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One PHI Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a total market cap of $252,152.28 and $407.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00107301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.70 or 0.01983735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00193895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00111282 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token was first traded on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io.

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.