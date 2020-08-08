Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $525,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 43.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 235,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 61,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSXP traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

