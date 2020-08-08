Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0101

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $799,808.18 and approximately $1,123.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00849400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00035616 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.01311825 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00139476 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,649.65 or 0.99767072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00101893 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,534,287 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

