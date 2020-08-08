Phore (PHR) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002293 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $5.82 million and $19,713.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005820 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,671,405 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

