Phunware (PHUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect Phunware to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Phunware had a negative net margin of 80.97% and a negative return on equity of 266.76%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Phunware to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.61 on Friday. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 21,694 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $32,757.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,420.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

