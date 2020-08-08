Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $825,526.87 and $69,743.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004634 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001058 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,840,224,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

