Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,637 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 63,255,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,142,016. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $220.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

