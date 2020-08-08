Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,810 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 118.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 113.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in Centene by 49.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. 1,732,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,651. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $2,348,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $645,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,861 shares of company stock worth $14,674,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.