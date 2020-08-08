Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 48,721.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,698,000 after buying an additional 1,298,901 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,038,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stryker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after buying an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 519.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $196,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 97.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,387,000 after purchasing an additional 704,585 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.69. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

