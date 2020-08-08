Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 122.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $57,338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,194,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,022 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. 5,225,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,629,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

