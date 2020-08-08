Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.65.

LHX traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.64. 1,492,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.43. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

