Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,525 shares of company stock worth $8,474,577. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.70 on Friday, reaching $144.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,829. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $149.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.