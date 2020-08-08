Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys 792 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.79.

BIIB stock traded up $28.05 on Friday, hitting $305.71. 4,452,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,620. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

