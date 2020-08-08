Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 1.2% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,616 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,106,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,847,000 after acquiring an additional 678,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,537,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.32. 2,110,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,532. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average is $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

