Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,212 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,196,317,000 after buying an additional 575,617 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992,243 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of VF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 804,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,841,000 after purchasing an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,668. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.