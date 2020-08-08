Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $183.50. 1,243,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,609. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $183.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.