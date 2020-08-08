Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $13.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.10. 22,504,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,656,976. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $155.54 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

