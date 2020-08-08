Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $12.77 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.93. 2,192,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,210. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

