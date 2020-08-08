Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,452 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.34. 1,034,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,408. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

