Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Creative Planning increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.73. 1,130,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,414. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.