Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.38. 1,683,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,821. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 871.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

