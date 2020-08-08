Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,918 shares of company stock valued at $169,104,158 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

AVGO traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.44. The company has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

