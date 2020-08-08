Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 493.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.88 on Friday, hitting $385.62. The stock had a trading volume of 923,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

