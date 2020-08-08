Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Invests $11.28 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 183,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.2% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Cfra reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.63. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

