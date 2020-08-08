Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 109,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,496,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 657,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,663.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 126,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 119,734 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,173,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,009,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667,486. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $201.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

