Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.58 and its 200-day moving average is $197.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.