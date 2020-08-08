Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in JD.Com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in JD.Com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in JD.Com by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,074,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889,437. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. Nomura increased their target price on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

