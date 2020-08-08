Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.69. 861,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,656. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.44.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.