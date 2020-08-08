Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ResMed by 57.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ResMed by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $5,523,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,323. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.37.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $396,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,861,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.