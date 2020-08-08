Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,674 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.0% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $245.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,944. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $251.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

