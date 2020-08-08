Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,771 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 407,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,195,000 after buying an additional 76,857 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 179,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $155.11. 2,519,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.71. The company has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

