Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,025 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,068 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.4% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 158.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,029 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $111,766,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 34,683.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,901 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. 7,123,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,745,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

