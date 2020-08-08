Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Purchases 554 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in BlackRock by 552.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in BlackRock by 42.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 90.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 30.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $588.19. 469,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $562.19 and its 200-day moving average is $511.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $592.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.