Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE APH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,294. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.91. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $2,141,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,082 shares of company stock worth $55,272,101 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

