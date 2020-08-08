Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.11. The stock had a trading volume of 807,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,105. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average of $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

