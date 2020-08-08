Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,402,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,670,000 after acquiring an additional 923,686 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,654,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22,016.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,687,000 after acquiring an additional 815,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. 9,967,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of -610.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.