Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 456 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.34. 213,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day moving average of $205.80. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.56.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $45,456.33. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $941,351.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $176,116.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,053 shares of company stock worth $5,387,378. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.