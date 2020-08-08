Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 4,649 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dell during the first quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,354.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 671,625 shares of company stock valued at $37,010,037. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. 1,050,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

