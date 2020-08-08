Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 4,735 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 1.5% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $13,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 88,407 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 143,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.03. 8,697,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,368,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $417.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

