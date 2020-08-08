Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.2% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.66.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,822. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13. The firm has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $154.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

