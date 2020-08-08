Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,819,000. Leap Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.20. 7,381,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,420. The company has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 1.32. Pinduoduo Inc has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

