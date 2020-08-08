Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PNFP opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

