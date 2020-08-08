Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.42% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $662,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $1,674,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $254,656.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.