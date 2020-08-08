PIVX (PIVX) Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $28.07 million and $403,579.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00004208 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade and Coinbe.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00020563 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004522 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000955 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Crex24, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Binance, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, BiteBTC, Bisq, Cryptopia and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

