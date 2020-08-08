PIVX Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 12% against the dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $28.36 million and approximately $422,592.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00004237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Bisq and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00020595 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000958 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004022 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coinbe, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, BiteBTC, Bisq, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Binance, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

