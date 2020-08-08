Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLYA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. 723,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $487.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.12. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

In related news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden bought 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $29,947.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 71,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $5,955,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $77,138. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

