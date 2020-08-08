PlayChip Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.17 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. PlayChip has a total market cap of $8.17 million and $284.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last week, PlayChip has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.23 or 0.05002587 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013801 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

