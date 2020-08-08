Playgroundz Price Reaches $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $282,361.29 and $2.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.08 or 0.01980026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00190925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111240 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io.

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

