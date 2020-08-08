Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 334.80 ($4.12).

PTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Playtech from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Playtech from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 425 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Playtech from GBX 390 ($4.80) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Playtech from GBX 181 ($2.23) to GBX 204 ($2.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

PTEC stock opened at GBX 346.60 ($4.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.61. Playtech has a 12-month low of GBX 2.81 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 460.70 ($5.67).

In related news, insider Mor Weizer bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £52,820 ($65,001.23).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

