Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 144,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

PLBC opened at $21.58 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 90.7% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 150,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 71,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

